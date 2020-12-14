General News of Monday, 14 December 2020

Source: My News GH

Okoe-Boye moves to hospital for community service a week after humiliating defeat

Dr Bernard Okoe-Boye, MP, Ledzokuku

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ledzokuku Dr Bernard Okoe-Boye has resumed his community service of providing consultation for his people.



Dr Okoe-Boye lost his seat in the just-ended parliamentary elections to the surprise of many who thought he should have been maintained.



Constituents have blamed his decision not to attend their funerals and naming ceremonies and the fact that he is always wearing a three-piece suit as some of the reasons why they kicked him out.



Some have also said that during the lockdown, he did not provide them with very good food hence the decision to vote him out.



But regardless of the fact that he has been booted out of office, the Doctor is back to the consultation room to provide consultancy service to his constituents.



Sharing his experience on his Facebook wall, the Member of Parliament said “First post-election Monday consultations at the Lekma Hospital. Some staff were happy to see me doing fine, some surprised at my activity having assumed that not winning the Parliamentary election meant away with community service. It is important to understand that the joy a true Leader experiences does not lie in the position he holds but in the Service his people receive. I thank God that you do not have to necessarily hold a position to assist others experience a better world. Because He lives, we can face tomorrow.”





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.