Regional News of Monday, 30 November 2020

Source: GNA

Okere NPP organizes health walk

A file photo of NPP supporters

Thousands of New Patriotic Party (NPP) faithful and supporters on Sunday joined Mr Dan Botwe, Member of Parliament (MP) for Okere in a massive health walk dubbed "Okere for NPP" to canvass for votes in the run-up to the December 7, elections.



The objective of the walk was to energize the constituents in Okere towards the 2020 elections as well as for members of the party and supporters to keep fit and healthy as they prepared for another resounding victory come December 7.



Clad in party paraphernalia, the huge crowd from various parts of Okere walked through the streets of Abiriw, Dawu, Awukugua, Adukrom, Aseseeso, Apirede, and Abonsi to declare unflinching support to the NPP, to continue for another term.



Mr Dan Botwe who addressed the teeming supporters thanked them for the massive turnout at the event and described it as a motivation for him as the people's representative and the NPP, in general, to do more to enhance the living conditions of the people.



He said the NPP had kept faith with the people of Okere and urged all party supporters to go from house to house and explain the good works of President Akufo-Addo to ensure that NPP garnered more than 80 percent of the total valid votes on December 7 and urged the electorate to go out and vote overwhelmingly for NPP.



Daniel Kenneth, Okere District Chief Executive (DCE) said the huge crowd was a testimony to the performance of the NPP and indicated that the NPP was going to win over 80 percent of the votes.



The wearing of the face mask protocol was strictly observed to minimise the spread of the Coronavirus, in line with the President's directive.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.