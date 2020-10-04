Regional News of Sunday, 4 October 2020

Source: GNA

Okere District Assembly donates furniture to schools

542 dual and mono desks have been presented to basic schools in the Okere District

The Okere District Assembly has donated 542 school desks to the District Education Directorate for distribution to basic schools in the district.



The furniture, funded with the District Assembly Common Fund- Responsive Factor Grant (DACF-RFG), is aimed at improving facilities in basic schools in the district.



District Chief Executive (DCE), Mr Daniel Kenneth Okere, presenting the items on behalf of the Assembly attributed the low class attendance in various schools to lack of furniture.



He said the provision of the desks would ensure children learn in a more conducive environment.



According to him, the provision of desks will impact on teaching and learning, thereby pledging the Assembly's support towards improving education in the area.





