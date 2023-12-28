Okere DCE files nomination to replace Dan Botwe as MP

Politics of Thursday, 28 December 2023

Source: GNA

Daniel Nana Addo Kenneth, the Okere District Chief Executive (DCE), has filed nomination for the Okere NPP Parliamentary Primaries to replace Dan Botwe, who has declared his intention not to contest come December 2024.



The DCE, started his political career as a polling station Executive and became Okere constituency NPP secretary for nine years, until his appointment as DCE for Okere five years ago.



A few days ago, Dan Botwe, the widely acclaimed “Generalisimo” of Ghana’s politics and Member of Parliament (MP) for Okere, disclosed his intention to bow out from Parliament after the tenure of his term in 2024.



Dan Botwe, a former General Secretary of the NPP and Local Government Minister, leaves Parliament in 2024 after serving four terms and a total of 16 years as the Okere MP for his Party.



Following that, the DCE picked his nomination form and submitted same to contest with five others, who had also picked nomination forms to contest for the Okere NPP parliamentary candidature at the close of nomination on December 25.



Speaking to enthusiastic party supporters and functionaries on Christmas day after filing his nomination, Kenneth said he believed that he was the best candidate to replace Dan Botwe.



“When a huge tree is uprooted, you replace with an equally strong tree so that the void is not felt,” he said, whiles recounting the legacies of Dan Botwe.



He said all the contestants seeking NPP parliamentary candidature including himself, would undoubtedly stand on the legacies of Dan Botwe to win the hearts of the people, to maintain the Okere seat for Party “and having worked closely with him all these years I am the best replacement”.



A huge crowd of NPP supporters, party functionaries including polling station coordinators and executives thronged the NPP party office at Adukrom to throw their weight behind the DCE as he filed his nomination.