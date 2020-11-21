General News of Saturday, 21 November 2020

Okatakyie Kwame Afrifa-Mensah quits Happy FM

Kwame Afrifa-Mensah, media personality

Award-winning political radio show host Okatakyie Kwame Afrifa-Mensah has resigned from Happy FM.



He has left his position as the host of the afternoon current affairs show, Epahoa Daben.



The media personality formerly known as Ntoatoahene is well known for his outspokenness and willingness to take on issues and personalities others would rather avoid.



Kwame Afrifa-Mensah has tendered his resignation and thanked management for the support he received while at the station.



In his usual affable manner, he appreciated Happy FM and its listeners for the role they played in the advancement of his media career.



“This is to officially announce my resignation from Happy FM as the HOST of the afternoon current affairs show, EPAHOA DAB3N. My time with Happy FM has been a great and memorable experience that I will always cherish.



I appreciate the entire management and staff for their support throughout the years and I'm most grateful for the opportunities I had to grow. I wish Happy fm all the very best and GMABC as a whole,” he stated.



The media personality has worked in the Ghanaian media landscape for years. He has supervised and executed major shows plus promotions and event campaigns for major brands.



Kwame Afrifa, who is also an actor, has been an entertainment show host for many years on TV until he decided to switch to politics with the show, Epa Hoa, Da Ben on Happy FM.

