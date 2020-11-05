Politics of Thursday, 5 November 2020

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Okaikwei South is facing leadership crisis - NDC PC

NDC parliamentary candidate for Okaikwei South, Abraham Kotei Neequaye

National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Okaikwei South, Abraham Kotei Neequaye, says the constituency has not seen development because of failed leadership.



Appearing on 'Eboboba' on Rainbow Radio 87.5FM, the candidate said he was coming in to correct that leadership failure to help his constituents get the needed development.



Abraham Kotei Neequaye who is also the Vice President of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) intends to develop sports talents to encourage the youth in the era.



He is also promising to set up an artisan fund and an industrial village to give support to artisans in the constituency.



Mr. Abraham Neequaye says he believes this initiative will create opportunities for them to transform and create jobs for others to benefit.

