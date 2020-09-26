Politics of Saturday, 26 September 2020

Okaikwei North NPP MP is incompetent and a failure - CPP candidate alleges

The Okaikwei North’s parliamentary candidate for the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Abdul Hamidu Futa (Sir Futa) has described the incumbent MP, Fuseini Issah as a failure.



Speaking at his outdooring ceremony at the party’s constituency new office slammed the MP describing him as one without vision, focus and direction to lead the constituency.



The youngest parliamentary candidate and student of the University of Ghana, Legon said the MP has failed his constituents and deprived them of their fair share of the national cake despite his government being in office.



Sir Futa as he is affectionately called decried the poor road network in the constituency saying the MP has failed in repairing them.



The CPP candidate plans to use his office as MP to lobby for projects and opportunities for the constituents.



The lack of job opportunities for the youth in the constituency he noted is another challenge he seeks to address.



He said there are several young persons who for the lack of resources, have dropped out of school or could continue to the secondary and tertiary levels.



He plans to initiate special skills and vocational training for such individuals so they will have something doing and transform their lives.



He is also promising to provide some level of assistance to traders and women in the constituency through soft loans to expand or start their businesses.



The CPP which is being represented by lawyer Ivor Kobina Greenstreet as presidential candidate he noted as the track record of unmatched policies and infrastructure in Ghana’s history.



He wants Ghanaians to vote massively for the presidential candidate and also vote for him since they are the best pair to transform the constituency.



A vote for the CPP he added is a vote for competent leadership, zero corruption, transparency and accountable leadership.



The NPP and the NDC he concluded have all failed Ghanaians and deserve to be kicked out once and for all.

