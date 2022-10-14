Okaikwei North Assembly evicts traders at Achimota overhead, demolishes structures

General News of Friday, 14 October 2022

The Okaikwei North Municipal Assembly on Friday, October 14, 2022, conducted a decongestion exercise along the Achimota Overhead section of the N1 Highway.



The exercise saw the removal of several traders and structures along the stretch.



The exercise was led by the Municipal Chief Executive for Okaikwei North, Boye Laryea, and formed a part of the agenda by the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, to rid the national capital of filth.



According to the MCE, the exercise is aimed at decongesting the stretch by removing unauthorised traders and structures contributing to traffic congestion amidst road safety hazards.



However, some traders who were affected by the exercise expressed disappointment over the removal of their structures, which, according to them, would deprive them of their livelihoods.











