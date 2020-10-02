Politics of Friday, 2 October 2020

Source: 3 News

Okaikoi South underdeveloped, vote NDC in Dec 7 polls – NDC PC

NDC Parliamentary Candidate in the Okaikoi South constituency, Abraham Kotey-Neequaye

The Parliamentary candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Okaikoi South constituency, Abraham Kotey-Neequaye has said the constituency has been underdeveloped because of what he describes as lack of investment projects by the Akufo-Addo-led New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration.



He said, while speaking at the 3FM Constituency Debate at the Kaneshie Market Friday October 2 that most parts of the constituency lack basic amenities.



According to him, the constituency has not seen much development for the 24 years that the NPP has held the seat in parliament. To that end, he said Ghanaians must vote for him and the NDC in this year’s polls.



“For the 24 years that the NPP have represented this constituency, we still have lots of development problems. Areas like Avenor still do not have schools nor hospitals in the area.”



He said, “Avenor is having a total of 13000 people who registered. When you have this number of people in a community and they don’t have a school, it’s a problem. Based on the resources we have and the number of companies in our jurisdiction, it’s worrying.



“Over 224 companies that are in this constituency and we don’t have a school? All the companies in the North industrial area fall under the constituency. They have a corporate social responsibility to the people”



He added, “when elected, I will make sure that all the places who do not have schools get schools. Together with these companies we can build CHPS compounds for these areas”



The constituency has been a stronghold of the New Patriotic Party for almost 24 years.



Meanwhile, the NPP’s parliamentary candidate for the area, Darkoa Newman, failed to show up for the debate in spite of an invitation extended to her.





