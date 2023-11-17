Okai Mintah donates 21 projector sets to Eastern Region NDC

Politics of Friday, 17 November 2023

Source: Derrick Armah, Contributor

The Chairman of the NDC National Youth Working Committee, Okai Mintah, has presented 21 projector sets to the Eastern Regional Secretariat and 20 constituencies in the region as part of his contribution to ensuring effective communications in the region.



The generous contribution was made to the region during their Capacity Building and Communications workshop held in Koforidua.



This gesture, according to him, only marks the beginning of his bigger plans of providing projector sets to all 275 constituencies across the country.



Okai Mintah said that the purpose behind this gesture is to support the communications team in effectively highlighting the significant achievements and projects of John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



He urged the team to strategically utilize these projectors for outreach activities in community centers, youth programs and other social events in effectively projecting the various policies of the NDC.



"The victory of the NDC come December 7, 2024 is non-negotiable. Gestures like this will go a long way to ignite and consolidate our base for the task ahead," he said.



Present at the training workshop were Sammy Gyamfi (National Communications Officer), Barbara Asamoah (Deputy National Secretary), Stanislav Xoese Dogbe, Gayheart Mensah (Communication Adviser to the Speaker of Parliament), Eastern Regional executives, 33 constituency communication officers and their deputies, communicators from the region, and other party faithful.