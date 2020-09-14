General News of Monday, 14 September 2020

Source: gossips24.com

Okada riders storm Class FM to meet John Mahama

Some okada riders were seen at the premises of Class FM

Commercial motor riders known as okada riders trooped into the premises of Class FM to catch a glimpse of the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama.



The former president this morning granted an interview on Accra-based radio station Class FM.



Members of the Okada Riders Association of Ghana stormed Class FM to meet their ‘guardian angel’.



Prior to NDC’s manifesto launch, John Mahama said his government was going to legalize the use of okada when voted into power in 2021.



According to him, the okada business has become a means of sustenance for unemployed young people.



Mr Mahama's interview comes ahead of the NDC’s yet to be held town hall meeting slated for Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at Kumasi following the launch of their 2020 manifesto last week.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.