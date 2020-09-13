Politics of Sunday, 13 September 2020

Source: Ghana Guardian

‘Okada’ riders need better jobs — Wontumi

Chairman Wontumi

Ashanti Regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Bernard Antwi Bosiako, has made known his position on the legalisation of commercial operation of motorbikes, popularly known as Okada.



According to Chairman Wontumi, as he is affectionately called, the Okada riders can better be positioned by the Akufo-Addo led government than their current jobs.



Speaking on Security Tips on Wontumi TV Saturday night, Chairman Wontumi asserted that the riding job is a risky one and as such, puts the whole country on tenterhooks.



He said most accidents on the streets of Ghana are caused by these Okada drivers, and thereby suggested that a lesser risk job be offered them so they still earn a living.



He has therefore called on the NPP government to have some ‘better package’ for them.



“I believe my party will come out with a better package for them. Currently, the Okada riders are still allowed to operate as long as they don't fault the laws of the country. I think they can be channelled and supported to do other transport business like the Uber, Bolt, etc.”, he told host Alhaji Irbard Ibrahim as monitored by Ghana Guardian.



The Okada business has become the talk of the town lately after the former President John Mahama said the NDC government will legalise its operation when voted into power in 2021. He explained that the Okada business has become a means of sustenance for young people who are unemployed.



Meanwhile, the government says the issue of the said Okada business is already on the table as the Ministry of Transport will hold final consultations on its legalisation in October this year after which a report will be forwarded to Cabinet.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.