Okada riders demand licence fee reduction under NDC

Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang is running mate of John Mahama

Okada riders in Twifo-Praso in the Central Region have urged the next administration of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to ensure that the cost of acquiring a licence for riding a motorbike is drastically reduced.



While Okada operators (motorbikers who transport passengers for a fee) across the country have already declared their support for the NDC in view of the party's campaign promise to legalise and effectively regulate their operations, they believe that a reduction in the cost of a licence, would be helpful.



The leader of the Okada operators at Twifo-Praso, Mr Kwao Kumi, who made the request to the party’s running mate, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, at a town hall meeting on Tuesday, 29 September 2020 during her campaign tour of the area, indicated that the cost of the licence has been increased to over GH?700.



"This is too high for us," he said, pleading for a reduction to the previous rate of about GH?150.



The present difficult situation, he said, has led some operators to ride without the requisite licence.



"We trust JM and we know the NDC is caring, and will do it for us," he added.



In response, Prof Opoku-Agyemang said: "You are all Ghanaians, and you deserve better so that you can contribute more meaningfully to the economy,” she said.



Prof Opoku-Agyemang also reiterated the NDC's commitment to support the Okada business to thrive in a more regulated and safe environment, assuring that the interests of the operators would be protected.





