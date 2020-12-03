General News of Thursday, 3 December 2020

Source: Ghanaian Times

‘Okada’ rider dies in road accident

The body of the deceased being put in the police vehicle

A rider of a commercial motorcycle, popularly known as ‘okada’, was yesterday crashed to death in a road accident on the Kwame Nkrumah Overpass, in Accra.



The accident occurred when the motorcycle with registration number M-20-GR-3745 Lamid Mohammed was riding crashed into a Zoomlion Street Sweeper vehicle with registration number GR-6555-19 on the overpass.



When the Ghanaian Times got to the scene there was immense traffic on the road, and the police were also there to ensure free flow of traffic.



A crowd of motor riders were gathered in groups discussing the accident.



An eyewitness, Tanko Ahmed, speaking to the Ghanaian Times, said the deceased was moving from Nima to Awudome, using the overpass, at an alarming speed.



He said the rider was blinded by the dust brought up from the street sweeper vehicle as it swept the roads on the overpass.



“The ‘okada’ rider could not see the truck on time and tried to dodge at the last minute, but failed and crashed into the back of the truck and died instantly,” the eyewitness said.



Inspector Dan Manu of the Nima Divisional Police Command of the Motor Traffic and Transport Unit (MTTU) said the accident occurred around 11.30 am and personnel were deployed to the scene.



He stated that the deceased had been taken to the Police Hospital mortuary for autopsy, and further investigations into the case was ongoing.



BY FREDERICK GADESE-MENSAH





