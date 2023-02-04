Okada rider, 2 others die in an accident

Regional News of Saturday, 4 February 2023
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Three people have died in a motorbike accident at Yaw Bronya in the Ashanti Region.
According to a myjoyonline report, the deceased were Kwame Reuben, Augustine Annor and a female yet to be identified.
The Okada rider, Kwame Reuben while transporting Augustine Annor to his destination - Foase - run into the pedestrian [female deceased person] who was crossing the road at the time.
Eyewitnesses say Kwame Reuben who was riding his bike at a speed lost balance hitting a pothole, hence, leading to the accident.
Their bodies have been deposited at the morgue for autopsy and preservation.
ESA