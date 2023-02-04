You are here: HomeNews2023 02 04Article 1707941

Regional News of Saturday, 4 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Okada rider, 2 others die in an accident

File photo of an accident scene

Three people have died in a motorbike accident at Yaw Bronya in the Ashanti Region.

According to a myjoyonline report, the deceased were Kwame Reuben, Augustine Annor and a female yet to be identified.

The Okada rider, Kwame Reuben while transporting Augustine Annor to his destination - Foase - run into the pedestrian [female deceased person] who was crossing the road at the time.

Eyewitnesses say Kwame Reuben who was riding his bike at a speed lost balance hitting a pothole, hence, leading to the accident.

Their bodies have been deposited at the morgue for autopsy and preservation.

