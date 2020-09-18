General News of Friday, 18 September 2020

Okada promise: I’m disappointed in Mahama – Owusu Bempah

Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, the leader of Glorious Word Power Ministry

Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, the leader of Glorious Word Power Ministry has expressed disappointment in the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama over his promise to institutionalize commercial bike hailing, popularly known as Okada.



The legalization of Okada is one of the key promises of the NDC which they hope to implement if Ghanaians vote for them on December 7.



The flagbearer of the party, John Mahama asserts that Okada business has provided more jobs to the Ghanaian than some of the interventions of the Akufo-Addo administration.



Mahama’s resolve to make it operational is caused by what he believes to be an attempt at solving the unemployment issue among the youth.



“Why behave like the turkey and bury your head in the sand? This ‘pragyas,’ Aboboyaa, okadas have created more jobs in this economy than any government job-related policy. It has created more jobs than NaBCo, YEA and all those artificial job creation programs”.



Speaking on Accra-based Okay FM, Owusu Bempah said he is shocked that the best solution Mahama could proffer to youth unemployment is legalize okada.



He restated already known notions that the accident rate among Okada riders is very high.



“I’m disappointed in Mahama for promising to legalize Okada. We are all in this and we see how they operate. They don’t obey traffic regulations. Their accident rate is very high and they don’t survive. One happened in front of our church and victim’s crashed. They should their things well because the way they ride is dangerous”.



Owusu Bempah added that a defeat for Mahama has already been recorded in the spiritual realm and not even the okada promise could save him and the NDC.



“Okada is scary. I don’t agree with John Mahama on Okada. If you want to be president, promise things that will improve the lives of people. Mahama can never be president again so this Okada thing will not even happen. I’m speaking as a servant of God and that’s what I have been told" he said.





