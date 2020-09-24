Politics of Thursday, 24 September 2020

Okada legitimacy is also an endorsement of armed robbery – NDC’s Lord Hamah

Mr. Lord Hamah, a former Propaganda Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC). has said that the Party’s endorsement of the operations of Okada is synonymous to the endorsement of armed robbery.



NDC’s flagbearer as part of his promises to create jobs for the youth of Ghana has promised to legalize the operations of Okada riders across the country.



According to him, the operations of Okada riders have provided sustainable jobs in the country and needs to be legalized and regulated.



To him, if government cannot create jobs, there is no need using the laws to stifle people who have created opportunities to cater for their families.



“Our law says okada is illegal, but it is a reality it has come to stay and you can’t stop it. So, I say when we come into office, we legalise it but we will regulate it,” Mr. Mahama said while addressing the people of Kpando on his tour of the Constituency.



But in a post on Facebook sighted by MyNewsGh.com, a former Propaganda Secretary and former aspiring Parliamentary candidate of the National Democratic Congress in Tema East Lord Hamah said the former President’s endorsement of Okada operations is also an endorsement of armed robbery.





