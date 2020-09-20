General News of Sunday, 20 September 2020

Okada legalization: Safety will be paramount – Agboza

Kwame Governs Agboza, Ranking Member on Parliament’s Roads and Transport Committee

Ranking Member on Parliament’s Roads and Transport Committee, Kwame Governs Agboza, has stated that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will ensure absolute safety for Okada businessmen should they come to power after the 2020 polls.



According to him, the law that will leagalise Okada operationalization in the country will dwell foremost on the security and protection of both Okada men and clients.



He was speaking in response to concerns raised over the safety of okada will be up for consideration during processes for the passage of the law.



Speaking in an interview on Citi TV’s The Big Issue, Mr. Agboza said “Indeed, motorbikes do not have the protection you have in a vehicle. I think the NDC is quite clear on this, and we fully understand the concerns of Ghanaians on the issue of safety. The new law that will be passed will put safety at the heart of that legislation and enforcement of whatever we propose.”



The debate on the legalization of the okada business was generated after the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama, made a promise to make legal the business he be voted as President on December 7, 2020.



Meanwhile, okada business is currently outlawed in Ghana following a law passed in 2012.



But the Adaklu MP argued that the okada business has created more jobs since its introduction in the country hence a new law to legalise okada is long overdue.



“There are many young people who have finished school but can’t find any job, so they look for what they can do. There are many young people you see riding motorcycles and transporting people from place to place.”



The Roads and Transport Ranking Member justified that although according to Ghana’s laws, okada is illegal, in reality, “okada has become part of us.”



He added that, “It has come to stay and you can’t stop it. So I have suggested that when we come into office, we will legalize okada but we will regulate it. We will regulate it and give them the necessary training, so they are able to conduct their business in a safe manner. They must obey all the traffic regulations in order to be able to go about their profession.”

