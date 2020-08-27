Politics of Thursday, 27 August 2020

Okada business is risky, the youth need better jobs - Presidential candidate

Okada riders. File photo

The presidential candidate of the Coalition of Independent Political Aspirants (CIPA), Mr. Kofi Koranteng, says the decision to regularise Okada business is a risky one.



The Okada business he suggested is increasing due to the lack of jobs and the non-existence of industries.



To him, the tendency for the youth to engage in Okada business will drastically reduce if they get sustainable jobs to do.



Mr. Koranteng said “the Okada business is risky and a lot of young people engaging it. We need to position our youth and create better opportunities for them. We need to set up more industries to create jobs. We need to reposition ourselves in a way to create safer and sustainable jobs for the youth.”



Former President John Dramani Mahama says his government will legalise the commercial operation of Okada when re-elected into power in 2021.



Addressing people during his tour of Kpando in the Volta Region, he stated that “our law says okada is illegal, but it is a reality it has come to stay and you can’t stop it. So, I say when we come into office, we legalise it but we will regulate it.”



He further disclosed persons interested in pursuing an okada business will be trained and also educated to obey all needed traffic regulations.



On the use of motorbikes for commercial purposes, Section 128 (1) of the Road Traffic Regulations, 2012 (Legislative Instrument 2180), states: “The licensing authority shall not register a motorcycle to carry a fare-paying passenger.”







