General News of Thursday, 18 February 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Okada Riders welcome DVLA’s decision to license firms to train motorbike riders

Motorcycle riders

The Okada Riders Association of Ghana has embraced the decision of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) to begin the process for licensing firms to train motorbike riders in the country.



Public Relations Officer of the Association, Solomon Akpanaba, speaking to Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show said: “It is good news for us and we are grateful to the DVLA. In fact, DVLA has distinguished itself among other road safety stakeholders. We are very happy and at the appropriate time, we will officially thank them for not listening to our detractors and enemies who were saying that we cannot be trained. It was an embarrassing situation to be described as a group of people who cannot be trained. We will make good use of this opportunity”.



The posture of the Association, however, is in sharp contrast to its reaction to the National Road Safety Authority’s (NRSA’s) intention to train motorcyclists as was announced earlier last month.



In an earlier interview last month on the same show, the Association noted that it finds it difficult to comprehend how an Authority that was against the commercial use of motorcycles will train riders.



The Association furthered questioned the mode and intention of the training by the NRSA. But in the recent interview, Solomon, PRO of the Association says of the initiative by DVLA: “The DVLA’s announcement states that the training is for all riders in general so we will know how to deal with the situation when we get there”.



In January this year, the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) and the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) announced that they have advanced preparations to roll out a comprehensive training programme on road safety for motorcyclists.



The move, they said was part of measures to ensure that users of motorcycles and tricycles adhere strictly to road traffic regulations to help reduce the increasing rate of road fatalities involving motorcycles.







Subsequently, on 9th February 2021, the DVLA, in the Daily Graphic, requested for the “Expression of Interest from qualified firms with the requisite competencies, knowledge and skills to be registered and certified to provide training for existing and prospective motorcycle riders”.