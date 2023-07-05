Okada Rider sentenced to six years in prison for attacking the father of a minor he was dating

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 5 July 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Asamankese Circuit Court sentenced a young man to six years in prison for inflicting wounds on the father of a 15-year-old girl he was reportedly dating.



According to the facts of the case, the convict, Saviour Agyemang, went to the residence of the minor’s father to attack him after he had asked him to stay away from his daughter.



Agyemang, an Okada rider, was daring the 15-year-old minor at Nyaanua, which the minor’s father [name withheld] disagreed with.



The father is said to have gone to see Agyemang’s father and complained to him to speak with his son and tell him to stay away from his daughter because she was a minor and had not reached the consensual sex age.



Agyemang’s father confronted him and told him to stay away from the minor.



Infuriated, he went to the minor’s house, knocked on his door, confronted him about the situation, and attacked him with a machete.



Agyemang was arrested and arraigned before the Asamankese Court presided over by His Lordship Abubakar Adams, where he was found guilty and sentenced to six years in prison.