Oheneba Nkrabea’s case against Achimota School adjourned to May 17

General News of Saturday, 15 May 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

The failure of the lawyer of Oheneba Nkrabea, one of the Rastafarian boys at the centre of the Achimota School dreadlocks saga, to file a letter of consent from his father to stand in as the boy’s next friend in a suit against the school and three others on Friday, took centre stage in court.



According to the lawyer, Wayoe Ghanamannti, the letter was endorsed by the Registrar of the court and added to the docket of the case.



However, the Presiding Judge, Her Ladyship Gifty Adjei Addo, insisted it has to be properly filled and paid for in accordance with court rules.



This caused the court to rise for twenty minutes as the lawyers were directed to do so immediately.



But due to the failure of the lawyers to file the letter within the stipulated time, the judge adjourned the case to Monday, May 17, 2021, to hear the merits of the case.



Oheneba Kwaku Nkrabea was denied admission at the school alongside another Rastafarian student, Tyrone Marhguy.



Both of them have gone to court over the matter.



In the case of Tyrone Marhguy, the Human Rights Court 1 of the High Court has set May 31, 2021, for judgment.



In court on Friday, May 14, 2021, the lawyer for the Board of Governors of the Achimota School, Kwesi Fynn, and the Attorney General, Godfred Dame, argued that the applicant has no cause of action because nothing within the scope of his right to education and religion has been infringed upon.



Mr. Fynn opined that the curtailment of the rights of Tyrone Marhguy via school rules was provided for by article 14, clause 1 of the constitution.



Lawyer for Mr. Marhguy, James Gawuga Nkrumah, however, insisted that his client’s rights have been denied him.



