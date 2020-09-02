General News of Wednesday, 2 September 2020

Source: myxyzonline.com

Oheneba Boamah blasts Tarkwa MP for backing ‘illegal’ chief to boycott court order

play videoGeorge Mireku Duker and Oheneba Boamah Bennie

Host of Power FM’s Battleground, Oheneba Boamah Bennie, has taken a swipe at MP for Tarkwa Nsuaem, George Mireku Duker for his role in the burning of the Domepem Pepesa palace in the Western region.



A chief, who a Takoradi High Court described as an illegal occupant of the Dompem Pepesa stool, allegedly set the palace at Dompem Pepesa on fire after police enforced the law order last weekend.



One Bafour Awuah Kwapaa, a self imposed chief at Dompem Pepesa with a stool name Ohyeawora Bian Nyonwa IV resorted to violence allegedly being backed by the MP.



On Inside Politics, Oheneba condemned the Mr Mireku Duker and asked him to back off the chieftaincy matter that has turned bloody.



