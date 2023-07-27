Ohempon Yeboah Asiamah registered as president of Atebubu Traditional Council

Regional News of Thursday, 27 July 2023

Source: Aboakye Frank

The Paramount Chief of the Atebubu Traditional Area, Ohempon Yeboah Asiamah, has

been duly registered and listed in the Register of the National House of Chiefs.

The registration took place on Thursday, July 13, 2023, following his swearing in as a member of the Bono East Regional House of Chiefs in Techiman on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.



By the registration, Ohempon Yeboah Asiamah is officially recognised as the president of the Atebubu Traditional Council.



The confirmation of his registration in the roll of the National House of Chiefs was contained in a statement signed by the Registrar of the Atebubu Traditional Council, Richard Appiah Kubi, dated July 25, 2023.



“I write to bring to the notice of the general public that Ohempon Yeboah Asiamah (known in private life as Eric Yeboah Asiamah) has been duly registered (gazetted) as the President of the Atebubu Traditional Council and has, accordingly, been listed in the Register of the National House of Chiefs since July 13, 2023”, the statement reads in part.



The statement further advised the general public to direct all chieftaincy and administrative matters related to the Atebubu Traditional Area and Council to the office of Ohempon Yeboah Asiamah.



“All chieftaincy and traditional administration matters in the Atebubu Traditional Area, including but not limited to stool land administration, are henceforth to be directed to the offices of Ohempon Yeboah Asiamah, following due process”, the statement added.



Speaking to the media, Ohempon Yeboah Asiamah revealed that the dismissal by the Sunyani High Court of a contempt application against him regarding the processes leading to his enstoolment finally paved the way for his registration.



The 43 years old Fintech distribution and business consultant stressed that he will be pursuing various programmes through strategic collaborations with governments, corporate organisations and individuals in a bid to transform Atebubuman and contribute to national development as a whole.



Ohempon Yeboah Asiamah highlighted what he called the "Seven Pillars of Atebubuman Development" as the framework for his development endeavours.



“Going forward, we must work together to transform Atebubuman. We will do this by vigorously pursuing the Seven Pillars of Atebubuman Development. Each pillar represents a letter in the spelling of Atebubu: Agricultural development, environmental and land stewardship, tourism and traditional leadership, Education and human capital development, boost health, sanitation, and sustainable water supply, undertake infrastructural development, build strategic partnerships and united Atebubu for perpetual progress”, he stated.



Ohempon Yeboah Asiamah was enstooled as the Paramount Chief of the Atebubu Traditional Area on Monday, July 11, 2022, as the successor of the late Nana Owusu Akyeaw Brempong II who reigned for 47 years.