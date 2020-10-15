Regional News of Thursday, 15 October 2020

Source: GNA

Ogyeahoho Gyebi elected as Western North Region house of Chiefs President

Paramount Chief of Sefwi-Anhwaiso traditional area, Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II

Western North Region House of Chiefs has by acclamation elected Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II, Paramount Chief of Sefwi-Anhwaiso traditional area as President of the house.



Okogyeman Kwaku Gyambra, Paramount chief of Chirano traditional area was elected Vice President.



Only the two picked nomination forms by the close of nomination by the Electoral Commission.



The house also nominated Okatatyie Kwasi Bumagamah II, Paramount Chief of Sefwi-Waiwso traditional area, Odeneho Bentum IV, Paramount chief of Suaman and Nana Kwame Amponsah, Akwamuhene for Anhwiaso traditional area to represent the Region at the National House of Chiefs.



Mr. Kingsley Aboagye Gyedu, Western North Regional Minister, commended the house for the smooth conduct of the elections saying it was an indication that traditional authorities in the region were united and pledged to work with them to bring the needed development to the region.



Justice Kwame Amoako, a High Court Judge, who administered the Oath of office to the newly elected President and his Vice, advised them to be guided by the oath in all their deliberations of the house and called on all members of the house to be ambassadors of peace before, during and after the forthcoming elections.



In his acceptance speech, Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II praised the house for the manner they conducted themselves to ensure a smooth process and promised to work diligently with all members to ensure the development of the Region.



He asked for unity and among members to ensure peace and development of the Region.

