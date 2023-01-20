Ogome gets new Divisional Chief, promises to address unemployment

Regional News of Friday, 20 January 2023

Source: Michael Teye

A 39-year-old Managing Director (MD) of Ucansa Consult, a private consulting firm was on Sunday, January 15, 2023, installed as the new Divisional Chief of Ogome in the Yilo Krobo Traditional Area of the Eastern Region.



The new traditional leader privately known as Duncan Sackey Sackitey will now bear the stool name Nene Wetse Saki II and succeeds Nene Oheohe Klo Sackey II whose reign lasted from 2009 to 2022.



The display of culture and tradition was at its peak at the Ogome durbar grounds in the Yilo Krobo Municipality When the new Divisional Chief was outdoored.



The event attracted many high-profile traditional personalities and well-wishers from far and near.



The whole Ogome community was thrown into ecstasy at the ascension as the town was clad in red and black for the enstoolment of the new Nene.



The new leader in an interview after his installation promised to prioritize job creation in the area for the teeming youth.



Emphasizing this dream, Nene Wetse Saki said, “[Providing] employment opportunities remains my vision for the youth because some of them travel to Accra [in search of jobs] a situation that would have been different if they had opportunities here.”



He furthered that championing development in his area aside from the creation of jobs was another priority he would pursue as chief of the area. “My vision is to enhance development and bring employment opportunities for the community for the benefit of the youth. As a youth myself, that remains my priority,” he stressed.



The unavailability of jobs, he added resulted in most of the youth engaging in various social vices.



The chief however called for unity, which he said was essential for the development of the area in terms of roads, health and educational facilities amongst others.



Nene Wetse Saki entreated his people to embrace peace for development to thrive in Ogome.



The Somanya area is noted for being a hub for mango cultivation and the new leader wants to efficiently harness its natural and human resources to enhance the livelihood of the people of Ogome as part of efforts to address the high unemployment rate in the community.



The traditional leader, therefore, called on stakeholders to come to the community and invest there, especially in the mango industry. He noted, “we cultivate mangoes here a lot so anyone desirous of establishing a mango processing factory here is welcome.”



According to him, the doors of the traditional authorities are always open to all and sundry to come on board and support the development of the community.



His message for the people of Ogome was to unite to help the community develop.



Divisional Chief of Okper, Nene Anyeenorgu Teye Agor IX who sat through the event expressed satisfaction at the peaceful exercise.



He urged the new chief to join hands with the other chiefs in the Yilo Krobo Traditional Area to develop the area and pursue various opportunities for the youth.



The Okper chief appealed to the community to assist the chief to succeed in the discharge of his mandate.



About the new Divisional Chief



Nene Wetse Saki II privately known as Duncan Sackey Sackitey hails from the Ahwanya Royal Family of Matebi State.



He practiced as Building Technician at Interplast Ghana limited but is currently the MD of Uncansa Consult.



He was born 39 years ago to the late Mr. Alfred Lovelace Sackitey, former Eastern Regional Organizer of the CPP and Madam Victoria Fiawoo, respectively.



He had his basic and senior secondary education at Datus International, Tema and the Koforidua Technical Institute respectively and thence to the Vessel of Honour Construction College (CTC II) and finally to the Accra Technical University (CTC I).



He is a member of the Lions Club International, Accra Ultimate Lions Club, District 418, Ghana.



He is married to Mrs. Mercy Oforiwaa Sackitey with a child Alfred Baldric Sackey Sackitey.