Ofosu Kwakye beats Prof. Naana Klutse to lead AAK

General News of Saturday, 13 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from the Central Region:



Felix Ofosu-Kwakye, a Former Communication Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has for the second time defeated Professor Naana Ama Brown Klutse to lead the Abura -Asebu-Kwamankese (AAK) constituency in the upcoming parliamentary election.



He polled 830 votes against 577 won by his contender in the race.



The election was held smoothly and successfully as there were no issues or misunderstandings before and after the election.



The security officials ensured that law and order was maintained and delegates abided by the election rules at the centre.



John Dramani Mahama, Former President of Ghana in the Presidential race got 1,342 vote to win over Kojo Bonsu who got 38 votes with 22 rejected ballots.



Ofosu-Kwakye in his victory message thanked and appreciated delegates who believed in him to ensure his victory.



He said the victory was for all party members and called for unity to win the seat for the NDC in the upcoming general election.



Ofosu-Kwakye assured delegates, party members, and supporters of his commitment and effort to work together with them for victory.



In all about 1,423 delegates from 155 polling stations were expected to cast their votes to elect the parliamentary and presidential candidate for the upcoming 2024 general elections.