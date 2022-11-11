Ofosu-Ampofo submits his nomination forms for re-election as NDC National Chairman

Politics of Friday, 11 November 2022

The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, has submitted his nomination forms for his re-election in the pending national delegates congress of the party.



The party will hold its national congress to elect a new set of executives on December 17, 2022, and already, a number of aspirants have been presenting their completed nomination forms.



The National Chairman, mobbed by some of his supporters, presented the forms on Wednesday, November 9, 2022.



Following the presentation, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo said in an address to party members gathered at the headquarters in Accra that his long years of service and dedication to the party give him the confidence that he is the right candidate to bring victory to the party in 2024.



“Comrades, ever since I made known my intentions to contest for re-election to lead the NDC once again, many of you have shown me great support, and I truly appreciate all your calls, messages of encouragement, and support in diverse ways.



“Today is not a day for long speeches, but even as I continue to mourn the passing of my mother, duty calls that I work hard for my re-election, and with your support, we can rescue our beloved country from the clutches of the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia/NPP government that has brought untold hardship on Ghanaians through bad governance, economic mismanagement, and corruption. Never in the history of this country have citizens protested for the resignation of any President and his Vice.



“I would have loved to visit every delegate personally to solicit support for my re-election, but many of you have intimated to me and also reassured me of your support. Nevertheless, I will do the very best that I can under the current circumstances to meet as many of you in your constituencies and Regions as possible in the spirit of comradeship,” he said.



Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo was elected National Chairman on Saturday, November 17, 2018, and has since declared his intention to retain his seat through re-election.



He is being challenged by the outgoing General Secretary of the NDC, Asiedu Nketiah, Samuel Yaw Adusei (a former Ashanti Regional Minister), and Ade Coker, the current Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the party.



