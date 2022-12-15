Ofosu-Ampofo must respond to Asiedu Nketiah's allegations - Political scientist

Politics of Thursday, 15 December 2022

Political scientist, Jonathan Asante Okyere, has urged the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, to respond to the allegations being made against him by the party's General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah.



According to him, it is important for the delegates of the party to hear Ofosu-Ampofo's side of the story in order to be able to make an informed decision in the upcoming national elections of the party.



He added that if Ofosu-Ampofo fails to respond to Asiedu Nketiah's allegations some of the delegates will believe the narration that he is anti-Mahama which might affect his fortunes in the elections.



“He (Asiedu Nketiah) is saying that the party lost the elections and the election petition because the NDC could not collate its result because of Ofosu-Ampofo and some of the delegates are likely to turn against him (Ofosu-Ampofo).



“Also, if you look at this contract issue being spoken about where General (Asiedu Nketiah) is saying that allegations that his son was given a contract (for the collation of the party’s results) are false and that the contract was given to an NPP member by Ofosu-Ampofo; then the delegates will see (Asiedu Nketiah) as contesting for the party’s chairmanship position to save the soul of the party.



“So, you need to read between the line to know the language of the General (Asiedu Nketiah). Everybody knows that Mahama is the presumptive flagbearer of the NDC and you could not wait for his election to take a decision together then it creates the impression that you are anti-Mahama.



“So, in effect, if the delegates are to listen to the side of only Asiedu Nketiah then obviously Chairman Ofosu will be in a difficult position,” he said in Twi.



Asiedu Nketiah, in a leaked audio recording where he was addressing delegates of the NDC, alleged that the party's National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, threatened to resign over a proposal made by former President John Dramani Mahama.



According to Asiedu Nketiah, Mr. Mahama, who was tipped to be the party's flagbearer for the 2020 elections, proposed that the party holds on making some key appointments until his election as flagbearer.



He further alleged that Mr. Ofosu-Ampofo refused, saying that he was the leader of the party and had the right to make the appointment, which included choosing the director of IT and director of elections, and threatened to resign if he was not allowed to make the appointment.



