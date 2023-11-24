Ofosu-Ampofo leaked tape: MTN, AirtelTigo ordered to provide geolocation data of 2nd Accused

General News of Friday, 24 November 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The High Court in Accra has ordered mobile telecommunication giants – MTN and Airtel-Tigo (now AT) to provide the geolocation data of Anthony Kwaku Boahen, a former deputy Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to him within 30 days.



This was after lawyers of Kwaku Boahen led by Dr Abdul Basit Bamba prayed the Court for the two companies to provided them with such details.





Justice Samuel Asiedu, a Justice of the Supreme Court sitting with an additional responsibility as a High Court judge said, the two companies should provide the details covering the period from February 2 to 4, 2019, between 9am and 12noon.



Kwaku Boahen, is standing trial with former National Chairman of the NDC, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo for allegedly conspiring to cause harm to the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission and the Chairman of the Peace Council.



Both are also separately facing a charge of assault on a public officer and have both pleaded not guilty and have been granted bail.



In Court on Thursday, November 23, when Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo was expected to open his defense, his lawyers led by Tony Lithur have provided a letter indicating that their client is currently in the United States undergoing post surgery complication treatment.



The content of the letter given to the Court by the Prosecution indicated that, his condition is such that, he cannot travel for at least six months.



Justice Asiedu while adjourning the case to January 25, next year, directed Kwaku Boahen, second accused person who was present in Court to prepare his defense in case, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo was unavailable at that time.