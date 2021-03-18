Ofosu Ampofo doesn’t have mandate to discipline Sammy Gyamfi - Baba Jamal on Koku Anyidoho's claim

Politics of Thursday, 18 March 2021

Source: Peace FM

Deputy Director of Legal Affairs of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Baba Jamal says his former Deputy General Secretary, Koku Anyidoho is wrong to accuse the party’s National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo of not punishing Sammy Gyamfi for his verbal attack on the NDC leadership in Parliament.



According to him, Koku Anyidoho being a former Deputy General Secretary of the party knows it is impossible for the National Chairman of the party to single-handedly carry out punitive measures against any member who may have gone wrong in the party.



“So if Koku Anyidoho says that the National Chairman should come out to punish him or he should resign then he is expressing his opinion but not the position of the NDC’s constitution as he mentioned. This is because the constitution of the NDC must be respected, and the constitution states the process to go through to penalise a member of the party,” he explained.



Citing Koku Anyidoho’s suspension on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show to buttress his point, the former Member of Parliament(MP) for Akwatia Constituency said that just as Koku Anyidoho’s suspension went through constitutional processes before it came out, Sammy Gyamfi’s case must pass through the same processes.



He added that in the spirit of fairness, Koku Anyidoho should know that Sammy Gyamfi’s case should officially be reported to the party and then the Functional Executive Committee (FEC) will have to meet to decide his fate, then refer the matter to the Disciplinary Committee and not the party Chairman.



“So, everybody deserves to be treated right. If we took him [Koku Anyidoho] through the processes and he was referred to FEC before a decision to suspend him was taken, even though I have heard that he said he has not received any suspension letter, officially as far as I am concerned, FEC took that decision to suspend him and a letter has been written to that effect,” he indicated.



“It went through the process because some of us will not sit aloof as we have suffered for this party. Someone like Koku Anyidoho, we know the role he played in terms of worshipping this party, but if it gets to a point where things are not going right, we need to be fair to people,” he stressed.