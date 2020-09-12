Politics of Saturday, 12 September 2020

Ofosu-Ampofo challenges Freddie Blay to a public debate

NDC Chairman, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo and NPP Chairman, Freddie Blay

Chairman for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo has challenged his colleague in the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddie Blay to a debate on infrastructure.



This call comes after the flagbearer of NDC, John Dramani Mahama, challenged the President of Ghana to a debate on every sector of the country’s economy.



Mr. Mahama said President Akufo-Addo could choose his moderator and venue for the debate but the NPP has said the President will not debate the opposition leader.



Speaking in an interview on Kumasi-based Nhyira FM, Mr. Ofosu-Ampofo also threw a challenge to Mr. Blay.



According to him, he is ready to debate Blay on infrastructure in the Ashanti region to prove to the people that the NDC has done more for the people of Kumasi in terms of infrastructure than the NPP.



Ofosu-Ampofo said “I won’t say that the NPP used sakawa when coming to power. For the NDC, we are committed to our promise and I want to dare everyone including the National Chairman of the NPP that the Ashanti region of Ghana is NPP’s stronghold but we should debate on who has served the region better. He can choose his own referee”.

