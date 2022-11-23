Ofosu-Ampofo allegedly breaches party's directives - NDC stalwart calls on leadership to investigate him

Politics of Wednesday, 23 November 2022

Justice Yeboah, a staunch member of the National Democratic Congress, has raised serious concerns about the National Chairman of the party, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo regarding matters that have to do with the suspension of Koku Anyidoho, a former Deputy General Secretary of the NDC and other infractions of the party's directives.



Koku Anyidoho served as Head of Communications under the Presidency of John Atta Mills from 2009 to 2012 and currently the Founder and President of the Atta Mills Institute.



According to the NDC stalwart, Justice Yeboah has written a letter asking the leadership of the party to revisit and probe into how Mr. Anyidoho was suspended as he accuses the National Chairman of breaching a directive by the party's Council of Elders.



"I write in reference to the Council of Elders’ release dated October 26th, 2022, with reference number NDC/HQ/VOL2/07, with focus on paragraph five which reads; ‘…the use of decorous language, refrain from media attacks, breach of confidentialities and misrepresentations of decisions taken in relation to past actions of leadership. I am by this letter bringing to your attention that, the National Chairman’s campaign camp is in serious breach of this directive.



"First, Koku Anyidoho, a suspended member of the party, is persistently attacking the person of Mr. Asiedu Nketia, alleging that, his suspension from the party was a unilateral decision by the General Secretary. I respectfully request the Council of Elders to issue a statement on the said decision and stating as to whether or not it was a collective decision or a unilateral one as claimed by Mr. Anyidoho. Again, I want Chairman Ampofo as the leader of the Party to publicly state his position on Anyidoho’s suspension", he calls the attention of the leadership to these issues among others.



Read letter below:





REQUEST FOR ACTION



I am a Ghanaian and a card bearing member of the National Democratic Congress with membership number E330260030 in good standing, and a supporter of Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketia (General), a contestant for the National Chairman position of the National Democratic Congress.



I write in reference to the Council of Elders’ release dated October 26th, 2022, with reference number NDC/HQ/VOL2/07, with focus on paragraph five which reads; ‘…the use of decorous language, refrain from media attacks, breach of confidentialities and misrepresentations of decisions taken in relation to past actions of leadership."



I am by this letter bringing to your attention that, the National Chairman’s campaign camp is in serious breach of this directive.



First, Koku Anyidoho, a suspended member of the party, is persistently attacking the person of Mr. Asiedu Nketia, alleging that, his suspension from the party was a unilateral decision by the General Secretary.



I respectfully request the Council of Elders to issue a statement on the said decision and stating as to whether or not it was a collective decision or a unilateral one as claimed by Mr. Anyidoho. Again, I want Chairman Ampofo as the leader of the Party to publicly state his position on Anyidoho’s suspension.



These, in my estimation, will restrain the supporters of Aseidu Nketiah from coming out to explain what transpired at the Functional Executive Council (FEC) meeting that led to Koku’s suspension. For if it persists, we shall be forced to do whatever we can to defend Aseidu Nketiah with evidence to clear his name.



Someone might be tempted to argue that Chairman Ampofo knows nothing about what Koku Ayindoho is doing. But I hold a contrary view. And here is my reason.



That, Koku Anyidoho’s interview on Kingdom FM, calculated to attack the integrity of Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketia, was aired by the two radio stations belonging to the National Chairman, namely Ahotor FM and Radio 1.



It is my humbly appeal that the National Chairman comes out to distance himself from these unwarranted attacks by Anyidoho and sanction the one who authorized his stations to pick that feed from Kingdom FM as proof of his innocence. Else, it will be difficult for well-meaning supporters of Aseidu Nketiah to accept that Chairman Ampofo knows nothing about the persistent attacks by Anyidoho. To me, this will prevent others from attacking him (Chairman Ampofo) going forward.



Secondly, Koku Anyidoho and some other close confidant to Chairman Ampofo like Azubila have been peddling falsehood against Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketia on both traditional and social media. They claim that Mr. Nketiah failed to show sympathy by not mourning with Chairman Ampofo when he lost his mother. Examples are marked Exhibit 1 on the pen drive and Exhibit 1B on the attached documents. The fact is, I am personally aware of the attempt made by Mr. Asiedu Nketiah to go and greet Chairman as customs demands but Chairman said he was busy at the time. Meanwhile, the one-week observation is yet to be observed, so why has chairman kept mute on this matter all these while?



I respectfully demand that, if the action by our National Chairman was not a deliberate strategy to block Aseidu Nketiah, so that he will use it as his campaign message to score political points, he should come out and clear the air that Mr. Nketiah made an attempt but just that he (Chairman Ampofo) was not available at that time and he thought he could do so at the one-week observation of the funeral.



Thirdly, Alistair Tahiru Nelson, a PPP activist who engineered the infamous Montie 3 that put the party in serious attack in 2016, is now a new found friend of our respected National Chairman. He has in recent times been insulting everybody including President Mahama, the Speaker of Parliament and the respected General Secretary. Audio evidence is marked Exhibit 2, 3, 4, and 5 on the pen drive.



Furthermore, Emmanuel Azubila Salam, who pretentiously uses Adam GH on social media and with WhatsApp number 0544418072, is a close person to our National Chairman. This person has been writing despicably about the General Secretary. Even though he cowardly does not add his name, thankfully, one can only post on WhatsApp page only with one’s phone number. All the despicable write-ups I have investigated point out that he is the originator of those write-ups. Examples of his numerous writeup are marked Exhibit 6, 7, 8 and 9.



More so, Bennard Oduro Takyi, popularly known as BOT, a recent converted NPP member who claims to be the spokesperson for Chairman Ampofo has also made it his duty to insult and peddle falsehood against General Mosquito. This is mostly done on a radio station that belongs to the Chairman, called Ahotor FM. The videos are many such that I could not copy them for your perusal. Fortunately, the links are still available on Ahotor FM facebook wall.

It beats my imagination that a chairman who has served the party all these years can hire these character assassins to assassinate or even malign the character of Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketia.

The chairman himself, in his recent advert, is claiming that President Mahama and the Council, which you chair, tried to persuade the General Secretary from contesting him. In reference to the above release by you on 26th October 2022, I will be happy to know your position of such video. Knowing very well that his excellency, President Mahama, would not come out to say it is not true even if what he said is not the truth. Chairman’s video is marked Exhibit 10 on the pen drive.



In the same video, Chairman claimed that his own party members recorded him and sold it to the NPP. As far as I am concern, there was no investigation conducted on that the case. If Chairman has any report, I need a copy because I am an interested person since Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Officer removed me from the communication platform as a result of the said recording.



Again, Chairman's supporters are casting aspersion on me that General planted me to record Chairman for him (General) meanwhile I was not even present at the said meeting.



If this is allowed to persist, I will be compelled to put out the report I also had from other quarters.



I am counting on your swift intervention.



