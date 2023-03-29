Oforikrom MP mourns passing of Philip Basoah

Politics of Wednesday, 29 March 2023

Source: GNA

Dr. Emmanuel Marfo, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Oforikrom, has expressed shock at the passing of Philip Atta Basoah, the NPP MP for Kumawu, who died on Tuesday, March 28, at the age of 53.



“Honourable Basoah, I saw you last Thursday when I was counting Ashanti MPs available to vote. Voting was postponed to Friday. We were all called to the chamber on Friday, and we all responded except you. Little did we know that you had fainted in your room until your door was broken and (you were) rushed to Korle Bu,” Dr. Marfo said in a statement.



“On Saturday morning, I checked up at the intensive care unit (ICU), and we hoped you would be revived, only to know this morning that you joined your Maker. So, so sad!



“May you rest well from this stressful world. I know how you suffered in your position and the political victimisation you had endured... At last, your health suffered, and your beautiful life ended in pain.”



Frank Annor-Dompreh, the Majority Chief Whip, in confirming the death of Philip Basoah in a Twitter post, said, “It was an exceedingly sad day for me particularly, and the entire Caucus.”



“We shall overcome one day. Rest well, my friend. Hon. Philip Basoah,” he added.