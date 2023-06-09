Oforikrom MP donates office equipment to Oforikrom Health Directorate

Regional News of Friday, 9 June 2023

Source: Joseph Marfo, Contributor

Dr. Emmanuel Kwabena Marfo, the Member of Parliament for Oforikrom Constituency in the Ashanti Region, has made a generous donation of office items to the Oforikrom Municipal Health Directorate.



The donation, which includes HP printers, office desks, swivel chairs, and air conditioners, is valued at GHC75,192.



The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Oforikrom, Abraham Kwame Antwi, presented the items on behalf of Dr Marfo.



During the presentation ceremony, on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, Mr Antwi emphasized the importance of investing in the health sector to ensure a healthy citizenry.



He praised the efforts of health workers in the constituencies, who have done an excellent job serving the people despite the challenges they face.



Mr. Antwi also regurgitated Dr. Marfo's commitment to improving the standard of living of his constituents, particularly in the areas of education and healthcare.



Dr. Nana Akua Afiriyie Bafana, the Oforikrom Health Director, expressed her gratitude to Dr. Marfo for his kind gesture.



She noted that the donation would go a long way in enhancing the work of health workers in the directorate and improving the quality of healthcare delivery in the constituency.



Dr. Bafana urged other prominent individuals in the constituency to follow Dr Marfo's example and support the health sector.



The Oforikrom Health Directorate serves as the primary healthcare provider in the constituency, and the donation is expected to benefit many workers and patients who rely on the directorate for medical care.