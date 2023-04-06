Oforikrom MP cut sod for the building of an office complex

Regional News of Thursday, 6 April 2023

Source: Joseph Marfo, Contributor

Dr. Emmanuel Kwabena Marfo, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Oforikrom constituency in the Ashanti Region, has officially broken ground for the construction of a two-storey office complex at Apeadu, a community in the constituency.



Following its completion, the project will help the Oforikrom Municipal Education and Health Directorates improve on their daily operations.



The proposed two-storey-building, expected to be completed within a period of two years, is estimated at Ghc1.2m



Conference rooms and other office spaces will be located in the building.



Following a brief ceremony, the Oforikrom legislator told the media that the project is a component of the 'Oforikrom MP Legacy Projects'.



According to him, he is personally financing the initiative as well as numerous others as a way to leave a lasting legacy.



“This project is a special one. It’s a component of my legacy projects. I’m going to raise funds to support it.”



“So far we’re looking at spending about Ghc1.2m on the project to be able to finish it within the two years time frame set for its completion”, he proclaimed.



On the other side, Madam Dorothy Opare-Baidu, the Municipal Education Director of Oforikrom, congratulated Dr. Marfo for the proposal.



The building, according to her, will foster and hasten the operations of the municipal health department as well as the education directorate.