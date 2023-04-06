Oforikrom MP commissions Apeadu Police bungalow

Regional News of Thursday, 6 April 2023

Source: Joseph Marfo, Contributor

The Member of Parliament of Oforikrom Constituency, Mr. Emmanuel Kwabena Marfo in collaboration with Middle Belt Development Authority has officially commissioned a 6-bedroom Police Bungalow at Apeadu in the Ashanti Region.



The commissioning came off, Wednesday, April 2023.



The new Bungalow will help to accommodate quite a number of police officers in order to fight against crime in Apeadu and its surrounding communities.



Speaking to the media after the commissioning, Dr. Emmanuel Kwabena Marfo stated that, the late chief of Apeadu, Nana Amoa-Yaw II began the project but couldn’t complete so “I took over with common fund. I continued to a certain level and also handed it over to Middle Belt Development Authority to complete it”, he said.



He said the new facility will speed up the work of the police in fighting against crime in the area since they will be able to get to crime scenes as they’re reported.



“Right now that the police officers are going to live here, any time a criminal act is reported, they can quickly rush to the scene.”



“As they live here I’m expecting crime rate to reduce drastically,” Dr. Marfo told the media in an interview.



Odeefo Yaw Barima II, the Chief of Apeadu on his part praised government and the Oforikrom Lawmaker for the massive project.



According to him, previously there were uncountable crime incidents at Apeadu and its neighbourhoods but the presence of the police in recent times has declined it.



“Whenever there’s a police station or post in a community, it scares criminals and uplifts the safety and security of the inhabitants”, The Apeadu Hene added.



The Apeadu police station serves 5 communities namely, Emina, Apeadu, Kokoben and Boadi with a population of about 4000.