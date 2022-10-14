You are here: HomeNews2022 10 14Article 1642778

General News of Friday, 14 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ofori-Atta trends on social media after UK fired Kwasi Kwarteng

« Prev

Next »

Comments (8)

Listen to Article

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta

The calls for the sacking of Ghana’s Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, have reignited following the sacking of the UK’s Finance Minister, Kwasi Kwarteng, early on Friday.

The UK’s Chancellor of Exchequer was sacked by British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Friday, October 14, 2022, after just six weeks of his appointment.

His dismissal has largely been attributed to the performance of the British economy over the last few weeks and the failure of his mini-budget to result in a positive impact.

The announcement of his sacking has seen several Ghanaians take to social media to demand the sacking of Ghana’s finance minister.

Ken Ofori-Atta has been the subject of some critics calling for the heads of some officials in the current government.

The calls are largely grounded in the current performance of the Ghanaian economy and the current economic hardship.

See some social media reactions below:






























Watch the latest episode of #SayItLoud on below:


Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:



GA/BOG

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has 8 comment(s), give your comment