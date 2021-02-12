General News of Friday, 12 February 2021

Source: Class FM

Ofori-Atta to face Parliament's Appointment Committee today

Finance Minister, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta

Finance Minister-designate Ken Ofori-Atta is expected to be vetted today by Parliament’s Appointments Committee.



Ahead of his vetting, a group known as the Dynamic Youth Movement of Ghana (DYMOG), has petitioned the Speaker of Parliament, Mr. Alban Bagbin, against the former Finance Minister’s re-appointment.



The petition, signed by the Executive Convener of DYMOG, Edward Tuttor, on 6 February 2021, was hinged on grounds that:



“Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, while being the Minister responsible for finance in the preceding Government, was found by the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to have occupied a private office of emolument, being the office of a director in Ventures and Acquisition Limited (a private company)”.



According to the petition, Mr Ofori-Atta occupied the private office “without the due permission of the then-Right Honourable Speaker of Parliament”.



The petition also noted that Mr Ofori-Atta was found by CHRAJ “to have superintended the issuance of 95% of government of Ghana sovereign bonds to a company (Franklin Templeton Investment Ltd)in which his business and close relation by name Trevor Trefgarne was a director, without making the said bond transaction open to the investor-public for competitive bidding”.



The group also mentioned in the petition, the Finance Minister-designate's failure and refusal “to declare his shareholding in Data Bank Financial Services Limited, Data Bank Brokerage Limited, and Data Bank Financial Holdings Limited, to the Auditor-General before taking office” in the immediate past government, contrary to Article 286(1)(a) of the 1992 Constitution.