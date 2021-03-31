Ofori-Atta sworn in as Finance Minister a day after approval

General News of Wednesday, 31 March 2021

Source: 3 News

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has sworn in Kenneth Nana Yaw Kuntukunuku Ofori-Atta as the Minister of Finance



Mr Ofori-Atta served in the same capacity in President Akufo-Addo’s first term from 2017 to 2021.



He was re-nominated by the president but could not go through vetting as scheduled as a result of ill-health.



He had to travel to the United States of America (USA) for medical care after suffering post-Covid complications.



He was vetted on Thursday and Friday, March 26 after returning from the USA. On Monday, March 29, the Appointments Committee of Parliament recommended him for approval by consensus.



A day after this approval, Mr Ofori-Atta was sworn in at the Jubilee House by President Akufo-Addo.



The President congratulated his “last man standing” and also expressed gratitude to Parliament for the swift manner in vetting and subsequently approving his Finance Minister.



He charged Mr Ofori-Atta to ensure quick recovery of the economy.



“Indeed, you have your work cut out for you even though our economy despite the pandemic was one of the few in the world that recorded positive GDP growth in 2020.



“Ultimately, what the people of Ghana are expecting is a visible improvement in their standard of living.”



On his part, Mr Ofori-Atta expressed gratitude to the people of Ghana, MPs, officials of the Ministry of Finance and loved ones for their prayers.



He promised President Akufo-Addo that “I will continue to serve with integrity and protect the public purse”.



