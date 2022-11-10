Ofori-Atta saved as Speaker of Parliament refers censure motion to 8-member ad hoc committee

General News of Thursday, 10 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has referred a vote of censure motion filed by the minority cause of Parliament for the removal of Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, to an 8-member ad hoc committee



The committee is expected to make a determination on removal of Ofori-Atta within 7 days.



The speaker announced that the committee will be chaired by Member of Parliament (MP) for Adansi Asokwa, Kobina Tahir (K.T.) Hammond and the MP for Bolgatanga Dominic Akuritinga Ayine.



More Soon...



