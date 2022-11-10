You are here: HomeNews2022 11 10Article 1660130

General News of Thursday, 10 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ofori-Atta saved as Speaker of Parliament refers censure motion to 8-member ad hoc committee

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has referred a vote of censure motion filed by the minority cause of Parliament for the removal of Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, to an 8-member ad hoc committee

The committee is expected to make a determination on removal of Ofori-Atta within 7 days.

The speaker announced that the committee will be chaired by Member of Parliament (MP) for Adansi Asokwa, Kobina Tahir (K.T.) Hammond and the MP for Bolgatanga Dominic Akuritinga Ayine.

