Ofori-Atta's removal: Investigation into businessman's bribe shouldn't take long - Kwesi Pratt tells Majority

General News of Saturday, 5 November 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

Seasoned Journalist, Kwesi Pratt Jnr. has called on the Members of Parliament to speed up their investigation into the alleged bribery incident in the House.



Leader of the Majority Caucus, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu revealed that a businessman tried to bribe some New Patriotic Party (NPP) MPs who have called for the removal of Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta and Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu Boahen.



Although he cannot establish the motive behind the financial inducement by the unnamed businessman, Hon. Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, at a press conference, disclosed that investigations are being commissioned into the matter to ascertain its veracity.



“We will investigate and if it is true, we will establish the motive of that person.”



“What I can say of it (the allegations) as of now is that, we don’t know the motive. Not knowing what the motive is, sometimes these things come up, so we will have to establish that.”



“You remember the issue of a minister who was nominated to appear before the Vetting Committee, there were allegations that he attempted to bribe some people or influence some people, eventually, it turned out to be untrue. Even though this one has come before me, not having gone into it, I don’t want to make any pronouncements on it. Let’s see if indeed it is true and that is not an insult to the intelligence of those people who spoke to it,” he said.



Touching on the matter, Mr. Pratt was of a firm opinion that the investigation should be swift to dispel any illusions of people pointing fingers at some notable businessmen in the country.



He called on the MPs to take the matter seriously and see to its proper conclusion.



Contributing to Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme Friday morning, the Editor-in-Chief of the Insight newspaper stressed; "They should speed up the investigation. This shouldn't take too long to investigate."



