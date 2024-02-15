Ofori-Atta's dismissal will motivate NPP to 'Break The 8' - Allotey Jacobs applauds Akufo-Addo

General News of Thursday, 15 February 2024

Source: peacefmonline.com

Bernard Allotey Jacobs has lauded the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on his ministerial reshuffle, particularly with regards to the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta.



The Finance Minister has since 2022 been pressured to resign but has turned a deaf ear to the calls from primarily Members of Parliament of the governing New Patriotic Party, who petitioned the President to dismiss him if he fails to resign.



Likewise, many Ghanaians have registered their displeasure with the President keeping Ken Ofori-Atta at post, because in their view, the Finance Minister is a problem in the government.



On February 14, the Office of the President released a list of ministers who have been reshuffled, and among those who have been relieved of their duties with immediate effect was the Finance Minister.



The president has appointed Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam to replace the minister.



According to Allotey Jacobs, the dismissal of Ken Ofori-Atta is strategic to the success of the New Patriotic Party.



He told host Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's flagship programme "Kokrokoo" that the removal of Ken Ofori-Atta would motivate the party to "break the eight."



"It is good for his government and the party and it will change the perception that people have about this government as well as the NPP. And it will even, in a way, motivate the rank and file of the NPP members to make sure that they break the eight," he emphasized.



Allotey Jacobs also argued that the Finance Ministry must "come directly under the Office of the Vice President now that he is the flagbearer and leader of the party" because, to him, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia overseeing the Ministry will aid his vision and policies going forward.



