Ofori-Atta's budget bag attracts social media chatter: Here is why

Ken Ofori-Atta appeared in parliament with a €3,149.23 Berluti Jour Neo Scrittio Venezia Leather Bag Ken Ofori-Atta appeared in parliament with a €3,149.23 Berluti Jour Neo Scrittio Venezia Leather Bag

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, arrived in parliament for the reading of the 2024 budget statement with a bag containing the document.

As is custom to budget presentations, the minister arrived with a green bag instead of his usual brown bag containing details of the nation’s financial plans for the upcoming year.

In the aftermath of the minister’s presentation, the bag that held the 2024 budget has generated chatter especially on social media.

Some X users have pointed out that the bag is a Berluti Jour Neo Scrittio Venezia Leather Bag.

Users are raising discussions over the cost of the bag which according to the website mrporter.com, a high-end luxury fashion brand, is selling for €3,149.23 approximately GHS40,856.

See some social media comments on Ken Ofori-Atta’s bag below:















