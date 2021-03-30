Ofori-Atta’s approval poses great danger for Ghanaians – Menzgold clients

General News of Tuesday, 30 March 2021

Aggrieved customers of the defunct gold dealership firm, Menzgold, have expressed disappointment at Parliament, following the approval of Ken Ofori-Atta as Finance Minister.



Menzgold has struggled to pay monies belonging to its customers, after an order from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to suspend aspects of its operations in 2018.



Calls to get the Finance Ministry under Ofori-Atta to pay the customers their principals has not been very successful despite Menzgold CEO Nana Appiah Mensah (NAM 1) being tried in court.



According to the customers, Ofori-Atta did not take their pleas seriously, alleging that Menzgold was getting more investors than the Minister’s DataBank that was a rival.



After claiming some clients were paid an amount of 5 billion, Fred Forson who is the spokesperson for the aggrieved clients argues that was not the case as thousands of clients remain unpaid despite numerous promises.



“Menzgold was deliberately collapsed,” Forson told XYZ, Tonight host, Prince Minkah whilst blaming Ofori-Atta for their untold hardships.



“From the vetting, we heard the talk of Data bank and Enterprise Group [which are his] which he agreed to be working there and now a shareholder,” he said and wondered why these businesses were thriving with speed under Akufo-Addo’s leadership.



He said the data of the Finance Minister regarding the payment made to Menzgold customers was false, saying once he has been approved Ghanaians are going to bear the brunt of his “wicked policies” especially menzgold customers who do not know their fate under Ofori-Atta who refused to listen to their cry.



Concerns



Ofori-Atta’s approval follows recommendations by the Appointments Committee of Parliament after he was vetted last week.



The Minister, who returned from the US where he spent about a month receiving treatment for post-COVID 19 complications, spent two days before the Committee which grilled him on some critical issues including alleged scandalous deals.



But in spite of some reservations by critics, Mr. Ofori-Atta, who was the last substantive minister to be approved, has received an overwhelming nod by the Committee.



Presenting the recommendations of the Committee, Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annor Dompreh, highlighted a number of questions the nominee was asked.



He said by consensus members recommended that the House approved the nominee as Minister responsible for Finance.



Before he was vetted NDC members cautioned their MPs in Parliament not to approve Ofori-Atta following some dubious deals he superintended in the Akufo-Addo first term.



NDC’s Reaction



Meanwhile the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), that had warned its MPs to disqualify Ofori-Atta, has made an interesting u-turn and now managing to calm the party’s base.