Ofori-Atta’s ability to read 2023 budget is a wonder – Ricketts-Hagan

The Member of Parliament for Cape Coase South, Kweku George Ricketts-Hagan, has expressed his surprise with the finance minister’s presentation of the 2023 budget in the face of opposition.



According to him, he was amazed that the minister was able to navigate his way through to read the budget.



“I was extremely surprised that Ken Ofori-Atta was the one reading the budget. I had said if Ken Ofori-Atta succeeded in reading the budget it would be one of the wonders of the world. In any jurisdiction, he shouldn’t be the one reading the budget, it is really amazing the way he has been able to navigate his way through,” he is quoted by 3news.com.



He stressed,” Miracles have been made for Ofori-Atta to be made the Finance Minister.”



The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, was in parliament to fulfill his constitutional mandate by presenting the government budget to the House.



The presentation was in accordance with Article 179 of the 1992 Constitution and section 21 of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921).



Ken Ofori-Atta has also come under a lot of backlash and pressure from both within and outside his party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP), to either resign or be sacked by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



But the President had asked members of the NPP to allow the Minister to present the 2023 budget and also conclude negotiations with the International Monetary Fund.































