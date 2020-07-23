General News of Thursday, 23 July 2020

Ofori-Atta presented manifesto not a budget review - Minority

Former Deputy Finance Minister, Cassiel Ato Forson

The minority in parliament has described the Mid-Year Budget statement presented by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta as a manifesto and not a review of the mid-year budget.



On Thursday, July 23, 2020, Ken Ofori Atta presented the budget review to parliament to give an overview of the macroeconomic development of government over the past 6 months and that for the rest of the financial year.



The Finance minister who gave details on the progress of developmental projects in the country also took time to give information on how the economy has been coping in these difficult times of the coronavirus pandemic.



Ken Ofori-Atta further emphasized on the projects government will embark on before the year comes to a close.



But reacting to the budget statement read on the floor of parliament, former Deputy Finance Minister, Cassiel Ato Forson tagged the 2020 mid-year budget as a document filled with manifesto promises.



“The mid-y budget review is not for manifestos. It is for him to review the existing budgets, not for him to come and read to us a new budget, what he has done actually means that he has introduced manifesto promises into the official document,” the MP for Ajumako Enyan Essiam said.



He urged Ghanaians to disregard the budget review presented by government because it’s contains nothing.



“I’m surprised and I'm actually urging the ordinary Ghanaian to be mindful that this mid-year budget review brings about nothing,” Ato Forson stated.



The government, among other things has promised to extend provision of free electricity and water to the public for next three months.













