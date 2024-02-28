Ofori-Atta is now our international Minister of Finance – Ato Forson jabs Akufo-Addo

General News of Wednesday, 28 February 2024

Minority Leader in parliament, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, has questioned the reappointment of Ken Ofori-Atta as a Senior Presidential Advisor and Special Envoy for International Finance and Private Sector Investments.



Reacting to the President’s message in the State of the Nation Address, the Minority Leader accused the Akufo-Addo administration of rather increasing the size of his government despite conducting a reshuffle on February 14, 2024.



He suggested that the president has only created a different portfolio for the immediate-past finance minister [Ken Ofori-Atta] whom he believes will have more influence than the newly appointed finance minister [Dr. Amin Adam].



"I am scandalized, I am shocked to the marrow to have noticed that our president, following the recent ministerial reshuffle, has increased the size of his government. Today we have a Minister of Finance domestic [Dr Amin Adam] and a Minister of Finance international [Ken Ofori-Atta]," Ato Forson said.



President Akufo-Addo appointed Ken Ofori-Atta as the Senior Presidential Advisor and Special Envoy for International Finance and Private Sector Investments, a day after his removal from the Finance Ministry.



In a statement dated February 15, 2024, Chief of Staff Akosua Frema Osei-Opare extended congratulations to the former minister on his new appointment, expressing well wishes for his future endeavours.



Meanwhile, the President’s State of the Nation Address is in accordance with Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution which stipulates that the president shall, at the beginning of each session of parliament and before the dissolution of parliament, deliver a message on the State of the Nation to parliament.



