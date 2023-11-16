Ofori-Atta is going to resign – Ato Forson claims citing NPP insiders

Politics of Thursday, 16 November 2023

The Minority Leader in Parliament, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson has alleged that the Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta will leave office in the next few days.



According to Dr Forson, information about the minister’s imminent resignation is within the grapevines of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



“The Minister of Finance is going to resign after presenting this budget, well so be it… their own people the NPP, NPP MPs and everywhere are saying so. They are saying it to all of us, I am sure you have heard it that the finance minister… Go and find out because I am hearing he is going to go,” he told TV3 in a post-budget reading interview on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.



Without giving any further details, Dr Ato Forson said Ken Ofori-Atta if he goes ahead to leave office will be remembered for his failures and incompetence in managing the economy of Ghana over the last seven years.



“Let me tell you, he will be remembered as the one who borrowed to benefit his businesses and his cronies. This Minister of Finance will certainly be remembered as the one who destroyed Ghanaian business and the economy. He is the same minister who has brought our financial sector to its knees,” the Minority Leader said.



Over eighty NPP lawmakers in 2022 demanded the removal of Ken Ofori-Atta from office.



The demand by the MPs was however rejected by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who asked that the conversation be shelved until the completion of Ghana’s negotiation with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout.



However, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has since reposed confidence in the finance minister on various occasions where the competence of Ken Ofori-Atta was questioned.



