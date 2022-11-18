Ofori-Atta fights for his job as he faces censure motion committee today

General News of Friday, 18 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta will today, Friday, November 16, 2022, will appear before an 8-member ad hoc committee of parliament.



The minister is the subject of a censure motion moved by the minority group in parliament who have cited various grounds for a vote of censure to be passed against him.



Ken Ofori-Atta is expected to respond to the grounds of the motion which among other things accuses him of conflict of interest, mismanagement of the Ghanaian economy, and breaching the country’s Financial Management Act.



The 8-member ad hoc committee was set up by the Speaker of Parliament to probe the motion by the minority and issue a report advising the plenary for action to be taken.



Ken Ofori-Atta has been under fire with various calls being made for his removal.



